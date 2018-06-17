Windblown But Ready, Farmers Return For Fairfield Hills Market

Ten vendors participated in opening day of this year’s Farmers Market at Fairfield Hills.

Set up again on the grass along Keating Farms Avenue, just north of the main entrance to the municipal campus, the market opened on June 12 under sunny skies. Brisk winds kept the vendors on their toes much of the afternoon, but the weather was otherwise gorgeous — warm and inviting, just right for some early season shopping.

Erin Dibble (above) was covering the tables for Daffodil Hill, one of three farms returning to the market this year. The farm was already offering scallions, kohlrabi, kale, and hydroponic lettuce.

“This is probably bigger than ever,” said Ms Dibble, gesturing toward the lettuce. Ms Dibble is in charge of the greenhouses and hydroponics for the Southbury based farm, she said, as well as its appearances at markets.

Daffodil Hill was also offering honey from Hannan, another Southbury farm, along with its own vodka and marinara sauces. Daffodil Hill salsa was also on the table, made from the farm’s tomatoes.

“We’ll have tomatoes to sell in a few weeks,” Ms Dibble mentioned. The farm’s 2018 crops were “messed up,” she said, by the May 15 tornado and macrobursts that went through the area. “We’re rebuilding from that,” she added.

Market Master Sue Shortt said this week that her family farm, Shortt’s Farm, and Washington based Waldingfield Farm will also be participating in the market this season.

Beldotti Bakeries — who regularly hand out samples of sourdough bread with fresh pesto and mozzarella slices — was also set up on Tuesday.

Returning vendors additionally include Aquarion Caterers, of Newtown; Bee’s Knees Ice Pops, from New Milford; The Carbon Chocolate Workshop, also of Newtown; Oronoque Farms of Shelton; and WrenHouse Atelier, of Sandy Hook.

Ms Shortt said this week she is also hoping for some visits this season from The Olive Oil Factory.

“He had contacted me saying he’d like to come, but just wasn’t able to be here this week,” Ms Shortt said June 13, adding that she also expects to have craftspeople set up during the season.

New to the market this year and getting windblown on Tuesday were A Daily Fare from Bethel, who specializes in gluten-free and vegan treats, including granola, tea cakes, and scones; Carrot Top Kitchens, a Redding-based specialty food company (“They do pickles and soups and quiches and some prepared foods,” Ms Shortt mentioned Wednesday afternoon); and Crave Custom Cakes & Cookies, based in Newtown, whose booth offered cupcakes, whoopie pies, and decadent looking candy apples among its debut appearance.

Daily Fare owner Marissa Amundsen was thrilled to be part of the market.

“I’m so psyched to be here,” she said, grinning broadly.

The Farmers Market at Fairfield Hills operates Tuesday afternoons, 2 to 6:30 pm, until mid-October. Crafters and musicians interested in participating are invited to contact Sue Shortt through the market’s Facebook page (The Farmers Market at Fairfield Hills). Musicians should note there is no electricity available at the market site, and gigs would be unpaid.

Daffodil Hill Farm employee Erin Dibble hands greens to a customer during the opening session of The Farmers Market at Fairfield Hills on June 12. —Bee Photos, Hicks