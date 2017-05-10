William J. Trosan, 56, of Broadalbin, N.Y., died May 5 at Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on December 6, 1960, a son of Joseph and Barbara Linane Trosan.

His four sisters, Donna Shanks and Kathy Shepard of Newtown, Barbara Jo Vaiuso of Guilford, and Sharon Trosan-Eaton of Woodbury; three sons, Andrew J. Trosan and his girlfriend Lacy Collins of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Kyle J. Trosan of Gloversville, N.Y., and Nathan J. Trosan of Broadalbin; his mother, Barbara Trosan of Woodbury; three brothers, Robert and Michael Trosan of Southbury and Richard Trosan of Galway; and two grandchildren, Andrew J. Trosan, Jr, and Tucker D Trosan, survive him.

Mr Trosan was a 1979 graduate of Newtown high School. He moved to New York in 1985 and resided in Galway before moving to Broadalbin six years ago.

He owned and operated the former Lakeview Inn Restaurant on Galway Lake for five years. Later, Mr Trosan was employed as an installer with Time Warner Cable in Amsterdam, leaving due to disability.

He loved snowmobiling, skiing, hunting, and fishing. He also sponsored and was a member of the Lakeview team in the slow-pitch softball league at the Pines in Galway.

Mr Trosan enjoyed living in the country and spending time with family and friends.

Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady.

Calling hours will be on Friday, May 12, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, 111 County Highway 106 (corner of Route 29 and Black Street), Johnstown NY 12095.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.