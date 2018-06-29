Why Did The Turtle Cross The Road…? A Journey With A Mission

Traffic rules are pretty clear cut (or at least they should be), but critters can throw a monkey wrench — or this time of year, a tortoise shell — into play on the roadways.

Turtles are out and about more than usual in the late spring and early summer, and there is a reason for that: It is egg laying season.

Turtles, females to be specific, are more commonly seen on roads, crossing from their habitat to a suitable place to lay eggs, in these warmer months.

To help mark World Turtle Day, which was May 23, and to remind people that turtles are more commonly seen out doing their thing into the early part of summer, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) website suggests residents to be on the lookout for turtles crossing roads.

“May through July is the nesting season for many turtles. At this time, egg-bearing females travel across land, and sometimes roads, to find the perfect location to dig a nest and lay eggs. Aquatic turtles also leave the water in search of terrestrial nesting sites,” states the DEEP website.

“Right now, the females are very active, looking for their nest,” Newtown’s Assistant Animal Control Officer Matt Schaub said. “They definitely look for soft earth, like mulch beds.”

This includes in people’s gardens and along the sides of roads, said Mr Schaub, adding that he responded to a call about a turtle on Huntingtown Road a few years ago. She had just laid her eggs — 38 of them, Mr Schaub recalls — and he helped escort her out of harm’s way.

Animal Control receives a handful of calls each spring — reports of a turtle stuck in a fence, crossing a road, or simply in somebody’s yard.

The DEEP suggests that turtles nesting in gardens should be left alone, and Mr Schaub notes that they are harmless. People should, however, keep their pets away from turtles that turn up in their yards.

Mr Schaub said he goes out on calls to help turtles get to the other side of roads, and points out that drivers — as long as they are comfortable doing so and do not put themselves at risk with traffic — should considering lending a helping hand.

“As you drive, watch out for turtles crossing the road. Turtles found crossing roads are often pregnant females, and they should be helped on their way and not collected. Without creating a traffic hazard or compromising safety, drivers are encouraged to avoid running over turtles that are crossing roads… Never relocate a turtle to another area that is far from where you found it,” according to the DEEP website.

“You have to be very careful with a snapper. Don’t go near the head. The head can really come around,” advises Mr Schaub, suggesting picking up a turtle near the back part of the shell, but never by its tail, which can both injure the turtle and result in a human helper being bitten.

Some turtles will tuck their heads and are harmless, Mr Schaub added.

“If they’re crossing the street and you decide to help them, just put them in the direction they’re going because they’ll always turn around,” Mr Schaub said. “They mosey along, but there are times they can retreat pretty quickly.”

Resilient Survivors

Turtles can live a long time.

According to a petmd.com article, “How Long Do Turtles Live?” by Nick Vadala, “Terrestrial box turtles, which are illegal to breed or keep as pets in more than 20 states, have a potential lifespan of up to 100 years, and an average longevity of 40 to 50 years in captivity.”

“They’re resilient; they’re survivors. They don’t have many predators around here,” Mr Schaub said.

One of them is people — and, more specifically, drivers who go too fast or are not paying attention and hit turtles in the roads.

“Unfortunately, it does happen,” said Mr Schaub. “We like animals. We like to help them. When they’re injured due to interaction with a vehicle, it really stinks if they can’t make it from that.”

There have been instances in which turtles suffer cracked shells and can be helped at a vet.

“We want wildlife to be able to do what it needs to do,” Mr Schaub said.

“Helping a turtle move across the road can be the difference between life and death for the animal, and for future generations, but your safety comes first,” said Rick Jacobson, director of the DEEP Wildlife Division, in a press release. “Research has shown that aquatic turtle populations across the United States have uncommonly high proportions of males because so many female turtles are being killed on roadways.”

“With turtle populations requiring high levels of adult survivorship, every individual is important to a population’s stability. This concern is even greater in recent years because many US turtle populations are becoming fragmented, isolated, and progressively smaller,” according to the DEEP release.

The DEEP website indicates that there are 328 species of turtles are known worldwide; 57 (20 percent of the world’s turtle species) are found in the United States and Canada. The United States has more native turtle species than any other country. “It is a turtle biodiversity hotspot,” the site adds.

Twelve turtle species (including four sea turtles) are in Connecticut, and seven of these turtles are currently on the state’s list of endangered, threatened, and special concern species. Among the turtles commonly found in Connecticut are Common Snapping turtles, Eastern Box turtles, and Eastern Painted turtles.

Turtles are most vulnerable when they are young, particularly before they hatch.

“Turtle nests are often preyed upon by raccoons, skunks, and crows. As much as 90 percent of the nests are annually destroyed by predators,” states the DEEP site.

“Snapping turtles are widespread in Connecticut. Their ability to adapt to people and the state’s changing landscape has made them evolutionarily successful. Snapping turtles can even be found in polluted waters and urban wetlands, although populations in these habitats may not be robust,” the DEEP site reads.

The DEEP advises that turtles should be left in the wild because of their natural needs. “They require specific temperatures, diets, and lighting for digestion and shell health,” according to the website.

At the same time, pet turtles should not be put out into the wild. “Never release a captive turtle into the wild. It probably would not survive, may not be native to the area, and could introduce diseases to wild populations,” the DEEP site adds.