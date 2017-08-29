Whitmore Memorial Cornhole Tournament To Double As AVM Research Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD — The Inaugural Collin George Whitmore Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 30, in Fairfield.

The tournament is to be held in memory of Sandy Hook resident Collin Whitmore who, in February 2016, died unexpectedly from a condition known as brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), at only 8 years of age. AVM is classified as a rare disorder and there are currently no well-established risk factors for AVM. The tournament is being held to help raise awareness about the disorder.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Collin George Whitmore Foundation and arteriovenous malformation. The foundation was established by Collin’s parents, Kim and Tom Whitmore, to support research and spread awareness about AVM.

Corporate sponsors are needed. Prospective sponsors should contact Kate Salmini at kmsalmini@gmail.com; sponsorship deadline is September 16.

Event registration for participants and spectators is online at teamcollin.eventbrite.com. The registration page provides details about the event. Click on the tickets tab for pricing which ranges from $5 for junior spectator entry to $125 for family admission. Player registration closes September 16.

Participants may enter as a team (pairs of two) or an an individual who will be paired with another entry at random.Those participating in the tournament receive a complimentary event T-shirt.

Donations are also accepted through the eventbrite registration page.