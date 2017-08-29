To the Editor:

It is my pleasure to endorse Ann LoBosco for town clerk. I have had the opportunity to meet Ann when she worked as an administrator for Newtown Pop Warner. Recently, I’ve volunteered at Social Services and experienced Ann’s effective management of the food drive. I’ve witnessed Ann go above and beyond her position in Social Services to assist elderly residents who she works with on her personal time by helping them with errands, groceries, appointments, and checking up on them because they don’t have family members who live close-by. Ann does these things compassionately because Ann is sensitive and caring of their needs.

Ann has been active in public service for several years, worked as an administrator for Newtown Pop Warner Football & Cheerleader, Connecticut certified town clerk, Borough of Newtown clerk, and co-president of Newtown Business and Professional Women. Ann would extend the early/late office hours to make it easier for residents with busy work schedules to obtain simple things like hunting and fishing licenses, dog licenses, purchase transfer station permits, etc.

Ann brings a lot of vitality and sensitivity to everything she does. Ann raised her two sons in Newtown, has been part of our town’s community, understands the needs of Newtown residents and truly cares about her community. I strongly encourage my Newtown neighbors and residents to vote for Ann LoBosco’s experience, integrity, kindness and effective leadership.

Jolene Isdale

12 Taunton Hill Road, Newtown August 29, 2017