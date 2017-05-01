Volunteers Can Assist Postal Food Drive

To the Editor:

The Annual Postal Food Drive will be held on Saturday, May 13. This drive is the major supplier of food to the Newtown Salvation Army Food Pantry that is located in the office of Newtown Social Services. There are several ways that you and your children (12 and older) can help that day.

Please leave a bag of nonperishable food items by your mailbox as early as possible on the morning of the 13th and remind your neighbors to do the same. Check the cans and boxes to be sure that they are unopened. Please, no expired food.

A second way to help is to volunteer to drive a designated route to pick up the bags that have been left by the mailboxes. Pickup begins around 10 am and takes two hours or less. It works best as a two-person job with a driver and a passenger to grab the bags. We will gladly find a helper for you if necessary.

Sorting food is the third way to help. After the food is delivered to our office at 3 Main Street, we need volunteers to help unload the cars and sort the food. We have volunteers of all ages who work from one hour to all day.

This is an excellent community service opportunity. We provide pizza, snacks, and cold drinks throughout the day. Many volunteers return each year, and we hope that many new faces will join the fun this year. If you are able to help or have questions, please call Social Services at 203- 270-4330. Thank you in advance for helping your friends and neighbors in Newtown.

Ann LoBosco

Director of Social Services

3 Main Street, Newtown May 1, 2017