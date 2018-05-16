VNA To Host ‘The Benefits Of EFT/Tapping’

As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, the Visiting Nurse Association of Newtown will host a free special event about EFT/tapping this month.

“The Benefits of EFT/Tapping” will be presented Thursday, May 24, in the Lecture Hall of Newtown High School, 12 Berkshire Road. The 60-minute program will begin at 7 pm.

Victoria Cryder and Kay Flynn, from The Tapping Practice in Sandy Hook, will lead the presentation.

According to Nick Orten, CEO of The Tapping Solution, LLC, tapping is a combination of ancient Chinese acupressure and modern psychology that works to physically alter the brain, energy system, and body all at once.

The practice consists of tapping with fingertips on specific meridian points while talking through traumatic memories and a wide range of emotions.

VNA Newtown President Anna Wiedemann recently attended a tapping presentation at The Resiliency Center of Newtown. She was so pleased with the results of that event that she suggested the local VNA chapter members meet with the women who run The Tapping Practice, located in Sandy Hook, to see if they would be interested in bringing the free demonstration to more people in the community.

For Ms Wiedemann, tapping was not only a way to relieve stress, but pain as well.

“I suffer from nerve pain daily after elbow replacement,” she said. After a tapping session, she said she “felt not only a sense of peace, but immeasurable pain relief. What I liked was that this provides relief both physically and mentally without using medication.”

Reservations are requested and can be done by contacting Ms Wiedemann at 203-426-1035.