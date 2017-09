VERMONT WINTER SEASON Rental–

Home in Wilmington, VT 15 min to Mt. Snow and 45 min to Stratton.

House sleeps 9, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with half bath on main

living floor. Lease and security deposit required. Rental is from

January 1, 2018 to April 30, 2018. $12,000 plus all utilities (gas,

electric, cable and wifi). Please contact Theresa Jones at

treemjones@yahoo.com for more information