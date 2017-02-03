Upcoming Battle Of The Books At The Booth Library

The C.H. Booth Library invites young adults in grades five through eight to test their knowledge of four great books at the 13th Annual Battle of the Books trivia contest, Saturday, April 1, beginning at 10:30 am (snow date, Sunday, April 2). Signups are open until March 17 for Newtown students or residents. There are no online signups. There is a limit of 12 teams.

This year’s books are:

The Iron Trial by Holly Black and Cassandra Clare

Space Case by Stuart Gibbs

Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library by Chris Grabenstein

A Snicker of Magic by Natalie Lloyd

Copies of the books are in the Young Adult area of the library.

The first place team members win a $25 gift certificate to an area bookstore. The second place team members win a $15 gift certificate to an area bookstore. The winning team members’ names will also be inscribed on a plaque in the Young Adult Department, and each member may select a book that the library will purchase and dedicate in their name.

The game is played in a Jeopardy-style format and is similar to the television show. All the teams will hear the same question together, write their answers, and then display their answers at the same time.

Newtown students in grades five through eight can form teams of three to four people. Homeschoolers are welcome to participate. Team members read the four books and become experts on the stories. Team captains must sign up the team by March 17 and pick up the complete information packet at the second floor circulation desk. Trivia questions on the four books are to be submitted by March 24 at 5 pm.

One or more team members must attend the March 29 practice round. Snow date is Thursday, March 30. The Jeopardy-style format with written answers will be explained there.

Additional details can be found in the Young Adult area of the library, online at chboothlibrary.org, or by calling Young Adult Librarian Kim Weber at 203-426-4533, or Children’s Librarian Alana Bennison at 203-426-3851.

Last year, Delta Squad won top honors, and it looks like team members will be returning to defend their title.