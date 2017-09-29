Two Radio City Rockettes Visit Newtown In Support Of Ana Grace Project

As the parking lot at Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop on Church Hill Road began to fill up, Megan Levinson and Megan Kelley — dressed in dazzling Radio City Rockettes costumes — became surrounded on Friday, September 22, by local students and fans. The event was held to honor the work of the Ana Grace Project.

Both Ms Levinson and Ms Kelley are Radio City Rockettes. According to a public relations coordinator for Madison Square Garden (MSG) Productions & Live in New York City, the Rockettes’ visit was in honor of the Marquez-Greene family and the efforts of the The Ana Grace Project, created in their daughter’s memory. Ana Grace was one of 26 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on 12/14.

According to a release for the event, the Radio City Rockettes are making an effort this fall to recognize tri-state area fans who spread joy to their local communities. The “Gift of Joy” program will celebrate individuals in 11 locations throughout the fall.

Shortly after the Marquez-Greene family — mother Nelba Márquez-Greene, father Jimmy Greene, and son Isaiah — arrived at the Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop, Ms Levinson and Ms Kelley greeted them with bags filled with items and tickets to the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Ms Márquez-Greene, founder of the Ana Grace Project, was also handed a certificate that read, “The Radio City Rockettes’ honor The Ana Grace Project for bringing joy to their community and brightening the lives of others.”

Ms Márquez-Greene said the MSG Garden of Dreams Foundation has been supportive of families who suffer. She thanked the MSG Garden of Dreams Foundation for its support of the Ana Grace Project.

One of the most important ways Newtown residents can offer support is to support family legacy foundations, Ms Márquez-Greene said.

Founded in 2013, The Ana Grace Project is dedicated to promoting love, community, and connection for every child and family through three lead initiatives: partner schools, professional development, and music and arts, according to its website, anagraceproject.org.

The MSG Garden of Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with the MSG Company and MSG Networks, Inc, to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles, according to its website, gardenofdreamsfoundation.org.

Ms Levinson and Ms Kelley attempted to stay cool in spots of shade on the warm and sunny day, as visitors approached them for photographs, autographs, and with questions. As the line to meet the dancers lengthened, the line for ice cream also grew.

One female student from St Rose of Lima School asked Ms Levinson and Ms Kelley how they became Rockettes.

Carter Stepkoski, 4, shyly approached with a round ornament in his hands. The ornament had images of Radio City Rockettes on it, and both dancers signed it for him. Once the ornament was in his hands again, a large smile spread on Carter’s face as he stood for a picture with the two women.

Later, Holy Cow Ice Cream manager Jason Rabatin held his 13-month old son, Finnley, in his arms while he posed for a picture.

Ms Levinson said an ice cream shop was a great place to meet with families, to honor the Ana Grace Project, and to “spread joy.”