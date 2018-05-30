Two Nighthawk Medalists As Girls’ Golfers Win Conference And Boys Place Third

A season after missing out on winning the South-West Conference championship by one stroke to Joel Barlow of Redding, Newtown High School’s girls’ golf team returned to the top by capturing the championship for the third time in four years, at Brownson Country Club in Shelton, on May 29.

Newtown, behind the efforts of Sarah Houle, medalist for the fourth consecutive year, scored 406. Barlow was second with a score of 418, and Masuk of Monroe placed third with 420.

Houle shot a 73, finishing 15 strokes ahead of her closest competitor, Barlow’s Molly Healey, who carded an 88.

Liz Weisgerber finished with a score of 112, Sydney Marino 107, Nidhi Mukka 114, and Gigi Marino had a 119 for Newtown. This was the first SWC championship match for Mukka and Marino.

“I am beyond proud — impressed with how they handled last year losing by one stroke and how they came back this year and essentially had their best rounds of the year. Also proud of the two that played in their first SWC championship ever and were able to keep their composure and play so well. I attribute this to the great seniors we had and how they have paved the way for Newtown girls gold. I am truly going to miss them. They deserved to go out on top,” Newtown Coach Jeremy O’Connell said of seniors Houle, Weisgerber, Marino, Camryn Findley, and Kira Kelly.

The Newtown High boys, led by medalist David Brestovansky, came in third in the SWC championships, at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, also on May 29.

Immaculate of Danbury was first with a team score of 331, Masuk followed with a score of 338, and the Nighthawks — who improved two spots, having entered into the tourney ranked fifth in the SWC — carded 340.

Brestovansky and Immaculate’s Jack Woods both shot a 78, and Brestovansky won on a tiebreaker.

Ryan Patrick carded a 90, Ryan Kost an 87, Tim Davis an 85, and Marc Carlson a 93. Davis finished tied for tenth, Kost tied for 15th, and Patrick tied for 19th.