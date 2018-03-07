To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
Two Hour Delay For Schools Thursday, Another Announcement In The Morning

Published: March 7, 2018

Due to the weather, the Newtown Public School district announced a two-hour delay for schools on Thursday, March 7, in the evening of March 6.

The district also announced another decision will be made at 7 am on Thursday, depending on local conditions in the morning.

