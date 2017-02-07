Recent Stories
- Two Hour Delay For Newtown Public Schools Tuesday
- Newtown Continuing Education Spring Brochure Available
- Second Grade Students Learn About Matter At Hawley Elementary School
- Housatonic Valley Waldorf School Graduate Quinn Whelehan Shares Travel Stories
- Pep Rally Begins Catholic Schools Week At St Rose Of Lima
- Board Of Education Approves 2017-18 Budget
- School Board Approves Support For Letter To President Trump Denouncing Hoaxers
Newtown Public Schools will have a two hour delay on Tuesday, February 7, due to the weather.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning.