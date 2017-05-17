To the Editor:

Help us turn Newtown and America orange!

Friday, June 2, marks the 3rd Annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Newtown Action Alliance is once again uniting with the Brady Campaign Greater Danbury Chapter, Connecticut Against Gun Violence, the Enough Campaign, Greenwich Council Against Gun Violence, Jr Newtown Action Alliance, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and Sandy Hook Promise to turn Newtown Orange to #EndGunViolence.

From December 14, 2012, to December 14, 2017 (the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting), over half a million Americans will be killed or injured by guns in America. Newtown is moving forward but Newtown has not moved on. We must continue to shed a light on the tragic epidemic of gun violence in our nation to engage more Americans to make gun violence prevention a priority.

Please join our fight to #EndGunViolence by joining us on June 2 for our “Orange Walk” and Rally in Newtown. We will meet at Fairfield Hills at 5 pm to “Orange Walk” over to Edmond Town Hall for our #WearOrange rally. Please #WearOrange and bring your favorite gun violence prevention poster or sign.

Speakers include actress Melissa Joan Hart, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra, families directly impacted by gun violence, and leaders in the gun violence prevention movement.

Please RSVP at http://bit.ly/2qw7DkF.

Take Exit 11 off of I-84, turn left at the light onto Wasserman Way, take a left turn onto Trades Lane, take first right onto Keating Farms Avenue, then take a first right between the two brick buildings and park in the rear parking lot.

If you are not able to join us in Newtown, we encourage you to look for other events across the nation at wearorange.org and/or #WearOrange on June 2 to honor all victims and survivors of gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Sincerely,

Po Murray, Chairman of Newtown Action Alliance

38 Charter Ridge Drive, Sandy Hook May 17, 2017