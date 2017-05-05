Track And Field Athletes Continue To Excel

Newtown High School’s track and field squads had standout performances at meets in late April and early May.

The girls’ team went to Pomperaug of Southbury on April 26 for a competition that was postponed the day before. Newtown defeated Pomperaug 104.5-45.5, Stratford 132.5-17.5, and Masuk 131-15 to improve to 5-0.

NHS event winners: Annika Alexander, shot-put 33-.5; discus 99-8. Marley Marston, javelin 92-6. Lauren Russo, pole vault 10-6, triple jump 32-6. Sarah Tressler, high jump 5. Katie Ryan, long jump 15-1.75. Carly Swierbut,100 meter 12.6, 200 meter 26.3. Cerney, 100 hurdles 17.1, 300 hurdles 47.4. Camille Johnson, 800 meters 2:27.7. 4×100 relay, 51.4.

The Nighthawks competed in the O’Grady Relays in Danbury on April 29. In the pole vault competition, Dylan Lew, Dylan Bartlett, and Aiden Jasinski gave Newtown a second-place finish. In the discus throw, Ryan Williams, Ben Nowacki, and Jack Godfrey earned third place.

The boys visited New Milford to take on the Green Wave and Weston on May 1. New Milford beat NHS 90-60 and NHS topped Weston 80-70.

First-place finishes are as follows: 110 hurdles Brett Deri 11.7. 300 hurdles Deri 42.7. Shot-put Jack Godfrey 49-10. Discus Godfrey 130-1. Long jump Adam Manes 19-2.5. High jump Zach Crebbin 5-10. Pole Vault Dylan Lew 12. Second-place finishes: 4×800 meter relay Ryan Escoda, Christian Lestik, Nick Jacobs, and Brenden Reeds 8:36.7. 1600 Reeds 4:43. 2300 Escoda 10:19. Pole vault Jasinski 11-6.

The girls hosted New Milford and Weston Blue & Gold Stadium on May 2. NHS defeated New Milford 103-47 and topped Weston 113.5-36.5.

Newtown event winners: Cerney, 100 hurdles 16.7. Sweirbut, 100 12.5. Erin Tressler, 1600 5:27. Cerney 300 hurdles 46.6. Johnson, 800 2:29. Sweirbut, 200 26.3. Lu Hage, 3200 12:43. Ryan, long jump 15-3.25. Russo, triple jump 34-7. Sarah Tressler, high jump 5. Russo, pole vault 11-0. Marston, javelin 94-3. Alexander, discus 105-4. Alexander, shot-put 34-4.5.