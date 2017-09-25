Town, School Board Named In Personal Injury Lawsuit

The Town of Newtown, the Board of Education, and four individuals have been named as defendants in a personal injury lawsuit filed on behalf of a Stratford man who claims that he was injured when a volleyball referee’s stand that he was using at a girls’ volleyball match at the Newtown High School gymnasium broke while he was using it.

In a lengthy lawsuit filed at state Superior Court in Bridgeport, dated September 6, plaintiff Albert Buehler sues the town; the school board; former Superintendent of Schools Joseph V. Erardi, Jr; former Newtown High School Principal Lorrie Rodrigue; Gregg Simon, the former athletic director at the high school, and NHS Girls’ Volleyball Coach Tom Czaplinski. Ms Rodrigue currently is the interim superintendent of schools.

The lawsuit states that while Mr Buehler was working as a referee at the volleyball match on September 25, 2015, the referee’s stand broke, resulting in him falling and being injured.

The legal papers allege that the stand was improperly assembled, resulting in its physical failure and his subsequent injuries.

According to the lawsuit, in the incident Mr Buehler received injuries to bodily areas including the spine, knee, shoulder, and elbow. The incident also caused Mr Buehler to experience anxiety, according to the legal papers.

Attorney Richard J. Tropiano, Jr, of New Haven represents the plaintiff. Through the lawsuit, Mr Buehler is seeking unspecified money damages, exceeding $15,000.

Town Attorney David Grogins declined comment on the lawsuit, but added that the legal papers have been forwarded to the town’s insurance firm for review.

The court return date in the case is October 17.