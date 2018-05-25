Town & Country Plant & Shrub Sale Rescheduled

The plant sale sponsored by the Town & Country Garden Club of Newtown has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 2, because of the May 15 storm.

Member grown plants will be bigger and better than ever with the additional two weeks growth, according to club member Diana Johnson. The same holds true for the natural fiber and waterproof outdoor hanging baskets that contain living plants. The basket arrangements have been individually designed by garden club members who are skilled in flower design. All plants are offered at bargain prices.

A large variety of member grown hardy plants such as flowers, ground covers, grasses, and herbs will be available as well as specimen shrubs and plants provided by Planter’s Choice, the commercial nursery in Newtown that is the garden club’s sponsor.

The sale takes place on the front lawn of Newtown Middle School, 11 Queen Street, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Town & Country Garden Club member Maureen Rohmer waters plants in preparation for the rescheduled Plant & Shrub Sale that will now take place Saturday, June 2.

—photo courtesy Diana Johnson