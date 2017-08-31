Town & Country Garden Club To Open Season With Forest Pathologist Presentation

On Wednesday, September 13, forest pathologist Robert Marra, PhD, will begin the 2017-18 season of Town & Country Garden Club of Newtown with his presentation on plant pathogens, “Fungi of the Forest and Landscape: Friend or Foe.”

Dr Marra currently leads a project investigating the role that internal decay in forest trees plays in carbon cycling and the mitigation of greenhouse gasses. His information includes many perspectives on population biology, ecology, genetics, and evolution.

Dr Marra’s lab is also investigating two important plant pathogenic fungi that are adversely affecting birch trees (and other trees) and plants that are in decline in the salt marshes of the United States.

Dr Marra also volunteers with various local environmental organizations, including West River Watershed Coalition, Save The Sound, and Menunkatuck Audubon.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm at Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook.

Town & Country Garden Club enjoys the information its speakers provide. Meetings are always free and open to the public.

Looking ahead, future presentations this season will include “Creative Design,” “Container Gardening,” “Shrubs & Bushes,” and “Migratory Birds.”

Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of most months. Reservations are not necessary but additional information is available by contacting membership chairman Jan Gardner at jgardner819@gmail.com.