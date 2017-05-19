Town & Country Garden Club Members Help Beautify The Town

The next presentation of The Town & Country Garden Club of Newtown will be on “Underutilized and Exceptional Native Trees and Shrubs," presented by Adam Wheeler. ...Read Full Article
Members of the Town & Country Garden Club gathered on the Queen Street median at the intersection of Church Hill Road to beautify the area on the morning of Friday, May 12.
They planted a variety of annuals and perennials that attract pollinators like colorful dahlias and asters, as well as lamb’s ears and potato vines.
Those looking to begin their own green thumb gardening can stop by the Town & Country Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Shrub Sale on Saturday, May 20, at the Newtown Middle School.