Town & Country Garden Club Annual Fundraiser This Weekend

Town & Country Garden Club’s plant sale co chair Jane Vouros recently explained the three basic principles of design that are used in the creation of the outdoor hanging baskets which will be offered for purchase at the club’s plant sale this weekend.

For her basket, Mrs Vouros chose from top to bottom, using tall growing rosemary (the thriller), verbena (the filler), and Licorice plant (the spiller).

Twelve club members, all skilled floral designers, will offer their own basket designs based on these principles, all filled with living plants, on Saturday, May 19, rain or shine from 9 am until 3 pm. The club will be presenting its annual plant and shrub sale.

Baskets are made of natural fiber and contain a waterproof liner, which will prevent any drips from occurring.

Although most baskets will end up as front door decorations, they are also effective on patio walls and outdoor furniture pieces. With normal care, the flowers should continue to grow throughout the summer.

Many who attend the sale return each year for many additional plant bargains: flowers, ground covers, shrubs, grasses, and herbs grown by club members and a large selection of plants provided by Planter’s Choice, the commercial nursery in Newtown that is the garden club’s sponsor.

—photo courtesy Town & Country Garden Club of Newtown