Nourishments: Time For Tempeh, The ‘Other’ Soy Food

How do you make “fermented soybeans bound together by a special mold” sound as delicious as tempeh truly is? Unlike its soy cousin, the more familiar tofu, tempeh is still undiscovered by many who otherwise eschew meat products.

A native of Javanese cuisine for centuries, tempeh has been on the American food shelf for many years now. Located in the refrigerated section of the supermarket, this soy product is generally found as a thin, rectangular block, vacuum packed. Maybe it is overlooked because of its somewhat unappetizing appearance…

Whether straight soybean based or soy and whole grains (often rice), a package of tempeh boasts a product pale tan in color, for the most part — but mottled with a pale gray mold shot through the coarse bits of soybeans. Scary, right? Fear not. That mold is good for you, the fermentation making tempeh a highly digestible soy food as well as increasing the body’s ability to absorb soy nutrients, including calcium. (Beware any tempeh past its shelf date blossoming with pink, red, or any other brightly colored mold!)

It is a good source of manganese, contributing to bone health, is high in fiber, and provides a complete protein so important in the vegetarian diet.

Like other soy products, tempeh is rich in flavonoids and isoflavonoids, thought to have anti-inflammatory and anti-viral benefits. Tempeh also contributes B2 vitamins to the diet, another anti-inflammatory in the body. (You’ll find flavonoids in red wine, too, which incidentally is a lovely accompaniment to a meal featuring tempeh.)

So how do you get past the outwardly off-putting looks of tempeh? Taste it. The firm texture is appealing to the mouth, as is the earthy flavor; no, meat eaters: it does not taste like chicken. Similarly to tofu (and chicken), it is a product happy to wallow in a sauce or take on other flavors. Many saucy chicken recipes, incidentally, can easily be adapted to using tempeh in its place.

To make tempeh more digestible and increase its ability to absorb flavors, steam it for about five minutes prior to use — let it cool completely if using in a cold recipe.

Whether a meat eater or not, tempeh offers a new flavor to add to the kitchen repertoire and healthy eating habits.

Tempeh Bean Burger

8-oz package of tempeh

15 oz can of black beans or red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 Tbs honey

1 Tbs tomato paste

1 Tbs tamari soy sauce

1 large egg *

1/3 C whole grain bread crumbs

½ C cooked brown rice or quinoa

1½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

2 to 4 Tbs vegetable broth or soy milk

1 medium shallot, minced

1 large clove garlic, minced

½ C minced red or green bell pepper

1-2 Tbs olive oil

Steam the tempeh, broken into chunks, for five minutes. Set aside.

In a small saute pan, heat the olive oil and cook shallots, garlic, and bell pepper until tender. Set aside.

In food processor with steel blade, place tempeh, beans, honey, tomato paste, tamari and pulse several times until it begins to mix together. Add the egg, crumbs, grain, spices, and broth as well as the sauteed shallot, garlic, and pepper.

Pulse until the mixture is well blended, but not smooth or gummy.

If the mixture seems too wet to form into patties, add a bit more grains or crumbs and mix well.

Form into four or five patties and chill for at least one hour, covered.

Heat a small amount of vegetable oil in a large cast iron pan. Cook patties over medium-low to medium heat, turning once, until golden brown on both sides.

Serve with a spicy mustard or barbeque sauce.

*If you prefer no eggs, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 teaspoons ground flax may be substituted.

Not Chicken Salad

1 pkg tempeh, steamed and cooled completely, diced small

¼ C minced celery

¼ C coarsely grated carrots

2 Tbs minced scallions

¼ C mayonnaise or soy mayonnaise

1 tsp stoneground mustard

2 tsp cider vinegar

2 tsp honey

1 tsp tamari soy sauce

2 Tbs minced fresh parsley

Whisk mayo, mustard, vinegar, honey, and tamari in medium bowl.

Stir in celery, carrots, scallion, parsley, and tempeh.

Refrigerate for an hour.

Serves approximately four — serve on a bed of mixed greens; or use as a sandwich filling or as a filling for a fresh stuffed tomato.