Tickets For ‘Les Miserables’ At NHS Go On Sale

Rehearsals for Newtown High School’s upcoming production of Les Miserables, School Edition are continuing, and tickets recently went on sale.

The production will be staged March 22, 23, and 24 at 7 pm, and 2 pm performances will be held March 24 and March 25.

Tickets for the production became available recently, and they can be purchased ahead of time online at nhsc.booktix.com. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.