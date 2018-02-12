To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
Tickets For ‘Les Miserables’ At NHS Go On Sale

Published: February 12, 2018

Eliza Hallabeck
Rehearsals for Newtown High School’s upcoming production of Les Miserables, School Edition are continuing, and tickets recently went on sale.

The production will be staged March 22, 23, and 24 at 7 pm, and 2 pm performances will be held March 24 and March 25.

Tickets for the production became available recently, and they can be purchased ahead of time online at nhsc.booktix.com. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

