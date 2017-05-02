Thomas Joseph Krafick, 87, formerly of Newtown, died peacefully while in a short-term rehab facility in Mesa, Ariz., on April 18. He was born March 4, 1930, in Bridgeport to Anna (Pavlik) and Joseph Krafick.

He was baptized and active in St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Stratford, serving as altar boy, accordion church band member, and basketball player. He completed his college degree at Bridgeport Engineering Institute and worked at Goren Electric, Consolidated Controls Corporation, and finally Sikorsky Aircraft.

Mr Krafick served in the Army during the Korean conflict, where he was a platoon leader.

He married Marjorie Doucet in 1961 and settled in Newtown in 1965.

Mr Krafick was employed for many years at Sikorsky Aircraft / United Technologies in Stratford as a hydraulic design engineer, proud of his design on the Black Hawk, CH53-E, and presidential helicopters. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in Danbury, the Newtown Fish and Game Club, and St John’s Masonic Lodge #8 in Stratford. He was a proud patriot and NRA supporter and a fishing and wildlife enthusiast.

His three children, Lisa (Krafick) Oorlog, Cheryl (Krafick) Gartner, and Thomas Krafick Jr; and his remaining “magnificent 7” grandchildren, Taylor, Rachel, Rebecca, Kalena, Malea, Kyle, and Katelyn, survive him. His spouse of 43 years, Marjorie, as well as his parents and sister Jean Zahorsky, predeceased him.

His family wishes to thank all who provided loving care to Mr Krafick — especially the DaVita Gilbert Dialysis Center staff for the past nine years, Sante of Mesa, and Dr Steven Miller. His family says, may he finally rest in peace eternal having “slipped the surly bonds of earth.”

A wake will be conducted at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 74 Joes Hill Road, Danbury, on the evening of Thursday, May 25, followed by a by a service and burial on the morning of Friday, May 26.