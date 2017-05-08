Thomas F. Fitzhenry

Thomas “Tommy” F. Fitzhenry, 72, formerly of Newtown, died March 3 in Tampa, Fla. He was a devoted husband, father, and dear friend to many. Born and raised in New York City, he and his family resided in Newtown for more than 30 years before he relocated to Florida in 2015.

Mr Fitzhenry was a United States Army veteran and retired from IBM after a distinguished career of 35 years.

His passions were his Catholic faith, his family, his friends, his Irish heritage, mentoring the younger generation, and the New York Yankees.

His daughter, Evelyn K. Vale, three siblings, and extended family of loving friends survive him. His loving wife Eileen Murray Fitzhenry predeceased him.

To celebrate Mr Fitzhenry’s life, a memorial Mass is scheduled on Saturday, May 20, at 11 am, in St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Newtown. Interment of ashes in St Rose Cemetery will follow immediately after Mass.