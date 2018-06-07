Theater Review: Solid Rendition Of Shephard’s ‘True West’ At Theater Barn

RIDGEFIELD — True West, written by one of the great American playwrights, Sam Shepard, is on stage at Ridgefield Theater Barn as their season finale, and what a rambunctious finale it is. This is the tale of two brothers and the longstanding tension that simmers just below the surface, until persistent provocation unleashes their wrath.

Outwardly, Austin (played by Chris Luongo) and Lee (Anthony Barresi) appear as disparate as two brothers could possibly be. One is the squirrelly, diligent, and loyal married father of two, while the other is a ferocious drinker in filthy clothes with a criminal livelihood, and whose last known address is somewhere in the desert of southern California. These starkly different personalities clash in the kitchen of their childhood home. While mom’s away, the claws — and beer cans — come out.

The tight-lipped and pensive Austin has taken up temporary residence to complete a treatment for a movie pitch. He is ill-prepared for the visit from Lee. A glib, golf club-swinging agent, Saul Kimmer (Dan Forman), stops in and buys Austin’s creation outright, and bingo, Austin is on the road to success. Not so fast. Lee weasels his way into an early morning tee time with Saul, after which he returns to the kitchen with a movie deal for a half-baked idea. Outrage and hostility ensue.

Are they really so different after all? Each is determined to have what the other has, yet they need each other to get it. The passion and aggravation build as the blood alcohol levels escalate.

These two actors attack their roles and each other until they are laid out in exhaustion with no one but each other to turn to.

Mr Barresi and Mr Luongo both display a consuming degree of physical and emotional exertion that is convincing. The needs and demands of their characters erupt and spill out all over mom’s kitchen.

Arriving home early, Mom (Stephanie Schwartz) seems mildly annoyed yet mostly unruffled by the disarray and violence. One feels she is quite familiar with these circumstances.

Playing their roles with diligence and authenticity, Mr Forman and Ms Schwartz are very good.

Sam Shepard is a master playwright whose subject is the instinctual nature of man and its dynamic in the family structure. Erik Tonner has skillfully directed this piece, maintaining a level of controlled rage and rampant chaos that is challenging on a small stage. Mr Barresi and Mr Luongo are up to the task. Their drunken, vicious pas de deux is humorous, hostile, and vividly real. This is a solid rendition of the late Mr Shepard’s superb work.

Performances continue Friday and Saturday evenings at 8, and Sundays, June 10 and 17, at 2 pm, through June 23.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $28 for senior citizens, students, and veterans. They can be purchased online at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org or at the box office.



Ridgefield Theater Barn is at 37 Halpin Lane. Visit the company’s website or call 203-431-9850 for additional information.