Who actually has the honor of Lying in State is the ruse at the center of the action in the farcical funeral gambit by David Hyer, now in production by The Town Players of Newtown at The Little Theatre.

A sitting state senator has died while defending himself in some vague set of circumstances that are loosely referred to throughout his tenure at the funeral parlor. Characters angle to take political and personal advantage of the Senate vacancy.

Bearing the responsibility of the arrangements for his viewing and burial is his bitter, flask toting ex-wife Edna (played by Deborah Carlson). This is challenging as Edna harbors significant ill will for the philandering, gun slinging politician she married and divorced after she found herself on the wrong side of his firearm.

The entire play takes place in a funeral parlor, which serves as a revolving door for a zany cast of characters who have only one thing in common: the dead senator. Also circling in and out is fellow widow Margo (Carol Bonanni), whose husband has passed due to complications from surgery. Her high strung demeanor finds her participating in the antics.

Political operatives Wally (Travis Gebring) and Herb (Rob Pawlikowski) try to benefit from the sudden opportunity the empty seat presents, or to somehow create political buzz. Local stripper/call girl Buttons (Kimberly Marcus) slinks in and out, dropping names from her high profile list of clients.

Playing the senator’s oft inebriated brother, the famous author Harry, is the absolutely hilarious Ron Malyska. He is a happy-go-lucky drunk who makes sporadic attempts at recovery in local AA meetings.

Wrapping up the visitors is the befuddled governor, Fred (Tom Torpey), who also would like to capitalize on the empty Senate seat.

A whirling dervish of action, as caskets are lost and found, surrounds the disparate stories of their occupants and the callers.

While the play has lots of loose ends, they only serve to add to the chaos. No one really seems to know anything about anyone else and nothing makes much sense, yet under the direction of Tim Huber, it is an entertaining bit of a romp.

Town Players has dedicated much effort in renovating its small space and this has paid off. The upgrades enhance their venue, making for a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

Do head over and see who ends up Lying in State.

Performances continue through June 9, with curtain Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm. In addition, there is one Thursday evening show, on June 7, also at 8 pm; and one remaining Sunday matinee, on June 3 at 2 pm.

Tickets are $22 for the evening shows, $18 for matinees, and can be reserved through newtownplayers.org, calling the box office (203-270-9144) and following the prompts, or via e-mail to reservations@newtownplayers.org. Payment for the second and third options will be required at the door.

For additional information, call the box office or visit the theater’s website.