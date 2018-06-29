The Top Of The Mountain

Kelley Sullivan, NHS class of 2009, began playing rugby at Marist College, then continued her rugby career at grad school at Illinois State and in Boulder, Colo., where she worked for the USA Rugby Association. In early 2017, Kelley relocated to Australia, and she now plays for a Sydney area Rugby Club in a league that includes a number of players on the Australian National team. I hear through the grapevine (a very long grapevine, winding all the way Down Under!) that she was recently honored as a member of the league’s team of the week. Congratulations to Kelley!

Julie vanderKroef provided us with a photo of the resident fox in her Newtown neighborhood, a mama who recently had four pups. “She has been busy feeding them chipmunks from our bounty,” Julie tells us. “She is very smart and moves the babies between dens regularly. We were fortunate enough to have seen them playing! Adorable!” Mama fox is rather tame, Julie has observed, and fearless, but highly protective of her pups.

In yet more wildlife news, Hans van der Muelen on Head of Meadow Road (that’s off of Castle Hill Road) caught a bear on camera, Monday evening, taking down the bird feeder. This bear proudly showed off his “217” tag, however, unlike the other recent sightings. I wonder if this is the same bear that showed up on Riverside Road near Bancroft Road on Tuesday afternoon… or the one that surprised a resident on Bungalow Terrace still later that afternoon? Seems Newtown has become a bear magnet.

Giddyap! The fundraiser for the Jessica Rekos Foundation, Pony Rides for Jessica, takes place this Saturday, June 30, at the Governor’s Horse Guard, from 11 am to 4 pm. There will be pony rides, of course, and many more fun activities and refreshments. All proceed benefit the foundation. (Hopefully, this event is not rained out, as it is the third attempt since May! Third time’s the charm, right?)

You might also want to check out the Health, Wellness & Fitness Fair at Plaza South on South Main Street on Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm. There will be lots of fitness information, healthy snacks, and more. The Plaza South business owners look forward to seeing you there.

Remember the swell guy who took out a huge ad in The Newtown Bee, in December 2016, asking Donna to marry him? Well, Tim and Donna tied the knot this past weekend at a lovely and loving ceremony in the backyard of the Dana Holcombe House. I hear that among their friends are some pretty good vocalists, who put their voices to work when the DJ temporarily lost power. Not a beat was missed! Congratulations to the happy couple!

One Newtown bus stop made it a “prehistoric” last day of school this year, when dinosaurs surprised students as they got off the bus on June 26. Local parent Debbie DeBlasi shared this photo of her local bus stop. The students hold a sign that reads “Summer… Finally.” Students pictured, from left, are Claire Fiordelisi, Ellie Pickard, Ben Rosenthal, Vivienne Tisi, Nate Pickard, Cammie Tisi, PJ Tisi, Maya Raslan, Emmalynn Raslan, Nicholas DeBlasi, and Hana Rosenthal. The dinosaurs were brought to life by Ms DeBlasi and Meri Jitsukawa.

Monsignor Bob sure seems to have a direct line to the heavens. The St Rose Carnival, that annual June event, went off without a stormy moment last week, allowing all who attended (and worked) to thoroughly enjoy the fun.

Newtown Congregational Church is happy to welcome back Minister of Youth and Mission Reverend Kristen Provost Switzer after a leave of absence. She returned recently with the little bundle of joy who was her reason for taking some time away from the church duties. Rumor has it, the little guy may be helping her with her office duties on occasion.

The Newtown Bee continues to be a collection point for FAITH Food Pantry, and the need is great for our neighbors all through the summer, as well as the other seasons. You’ll find the collection box just inside the front door of our office at 5 Church Hill Road, and donations can be dropped off during our regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Check out the FAITH ad on the homepage of our website newtownbee.com to see what items are most needed.

Don’t forget that the US Chess Champ Sam Shankland will be lecturing and in an exhibition match at NYS Sports & Fitness Center, 4 Primrose Street, on Saturday, July 7. It’s a great opportunity to hear from a great chess player and see him in action. The event starts at 1 pm, $5 to observe, $40 to play the Grandmaster. E-mail licensingagent@yahoo.com for more information.

Of course, you have already marked your calendars for the Friends of the C.H. Booth Library’s Annual Book Sale, which begins Saturday, July 7, at Reed Intermediate School… this week’s issue has a preview of some of the exciting books and more they have to offer this year, on page A14.

Hustle over the Municipal Center at 3 Primrose Street if you have not taken time to view “Harmony,” the painting exhibit by Newtown artist Susan McLaughlin that is on view through July 9. Susan’s paintings are a burst of color, and the intricate compositions will give you food for thought.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July next week — don’t forget to check our holiday closings on page A2 of this issue, and make note of bumped up deadlines for The Bee next week.

I’ll just keep bumping along. Be sure next week to… Read me again.