The Top Of The Mountain

A whole dozen Good Eggs are in this town, all working together to help our neighbors. Twelve Newtown Meals On Wheels board members met last week for the quarterly meeting. These twelve women and the more than 100 others who drive for the local organization are all volunteers dedicated to bringing meals to shut-ins in Newtown and Sandy Hook — with no federal funds. The group relies on donations (and their own generosity) to subsidize the meals. Want to help these Good Eggs, but you can’t drive? Donations in any amount are always appreciated. Send checks to Newtown Meals On Wheels Inc, PO Box 122, Newtown, CT 06470. A little goes a long way. Meanwhile, the top twelve and all those volunteers will have to tussle over this Good Egg Award, which each and every one deserves.

It was a big weekend for horse racing fans when Justify became the 13th thoroughbred to win the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes on June 9. Justify and American Pharaoh (2015) are the only Triple Crown winners since Affirmed in 1978.

A belated happy birthday to local photographer Phil Keane, who was surprised by a huge gathering of friends this past weekend, all celebrating a significant day of birth. There was dancin’ and drummin’ and music and food and all the good things that make easing into a new year so much easier — not to mention the groovy ‘50s and ‘60s attire sported by his friends and family, I hear.

A commotion in the wee hours this weekend alerted the Lyndon Thomas family that something was up (and therefore, down) in their Juniper Road yard. “It would appear that the bear, or a family member, from last week’s ‘Top of The Mountain’ had dinner here last night,” Lyndon tells me in a Monday e-mail. “However, we believe that there may have been more than one, as a resident of the house was woken up between 1:30 and 3 am by a fight by screeching animals. As a result, our birdfeeder is down, and we realize that it should not be replaced for the time being.” That sounds like a very good plan.

But wait! There’s more! Over on Schoolhouse Hill Road, Judy Caracciolo tell us, “I was making dinner, and just outside my window came this huge black bear who meandered over to our birdbath and took a drink and then walked up my neighbor’s driveway, where he knocked over several garbage pails looking for food. We’re used to seeing deer occasionally,” she says, “but this was our first bear sighting.” Plus, Chris Schmitt reports a bear on Main Street around 7:45 pm, Tuesday evening! Same bear that was earlier on Queen Street? Please be bear aware if you are out enjoying the night air in town. And keep small pets indoors come dusk, if you can.

SNAN is certainly hoping the third time will be the charm. The Spay And Neuter Association of Newtown has had its fundraising tag sale rained out twice this season. Marion Thompson reached out this week to tell us that the group will be trying again on Saturday, June 16. Weather permitting, members of the nonprofit association will be set up in front of 46 Main Street, offering all kinds of tag sale goodies, from 9 am to 3 pm. Proceeds will benefit SNAN, which for more than three decades has provided spay and neuter assistance for cat and dog owners in Newtown and surrounding towns. Call 203-426-5730 for additional information, including thumbs up or down if Saturday dares to be rainy again.

I’m offering an early congratulations to the seniors of Newtown High School, who will graduate on Monday, June 18, as well as to the eighth grade students at Newtown Middle School, who will celebrate graduation on Tuesday, June 19. I know that celebrations can lead to some over the top exuberance, so please, grads, celebrate responsibly and respectfully. And pat yourselves on the back for a job well done.

Someday Cinema Series Coordinator Jen Rogers has an interesting sense of humor. Getting ready for the final screenings of the 2017-18 season at Edmond Town Hall, Jen needed a sponsor or two for June 24, when there will be two screenings of Jaws. Of course, this was the 1975 thriller starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and a huge white (mechanical) shark named Bruce that continues to haunt many who want to go for a swim in the ocean. So who’s sponsoring the two special showings at 45 Main Street in a few weeks? Butcher’s Best Market and Lucas Local Oyster Bar. Tickets to either show are $3, and the matinee will have subtitles.

Remember Little Beanie Tofu and Dolphin? The two (not so) little piggies were featured in a story back in April and are still looking to be adopted into their forever home together. In the meantime, the two love to be social with people and invite guests to visit them. For more information, e-mail chocolatcole@icloud.com.

Connecticut birdwatchers may notice something new about the American Oystercatchers this summer: yellow leg bands. It’s part of Audubon Connecticut’s American Oystercatcher Banding Program. According to Audubon Connecticut “The primary goal of the program is to assess the movement patterns and survival rates of the AMOY species, which is at risk due to low population size, limited habitat availability, and vulnerability to climate change and disturbance.” To find out more or report a sighting of a banded bird, visit amoywg.org/banding-re-sighting.

Planning a trip to the zoo this summer? The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has summer guests: eight African spur-thigh tortoises. Also known as the spurred tortoise, it is the third largest species of tortoise in the world, after the Galapagos tortoise and the Aldabra giant tortoise, and the largest of all mainland tortoises. The zoo, at 1875 Noble Avenue, is open every day, 9 am to 4 pm. Visit beardsleyzoo.org for details.

I spotted this little guy while out in town last week, near Walnut Tree Hill Road. My cat reflexes helped me catch this speedy fluff ball — with my camera. Remember, this is the time of year when my fellow creatures are easier to spot. I have heard a number of reports from residents that have seen fawns on their property recently. As Toni Baranowski, a local wildlife rehabilitator, told The Bee this time last year, lone baby animals should mostly be left alone. Residents can call DEEP Wildlife Division’s hotline at 860-424-3011 with specific questions.

Books are magical, and C.H. Booth is kicking off the summer reading program on June 27, at 1 pm, with a performance from magician Scott Jameson. Ages 4 and up will be entertained, but you’ll need a ticket. Free tickets for the show will be available at the children’s circulation desk on the morning of June 27, so mark your calendar now.

Mark you calendar for next week, as well, to… Read me again.