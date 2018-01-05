The Top Of The Mountain

The second of two full moons that occurs in a month is known as a “blue moon.” This month, you’ll have a chance to witness not just any blue moon, but a blue “supermoon,” on January 31. The first supermoon of the month was on New Year’s Day (night?), which is when the moon’s closest point of orbit to the Earth occurs with a full moon. The blue supermoon will light up the sky, being 30 percent brighter than the usual full moon, and look so much bigger when it rises.

I see that Sticks & Stones Farm on Huntingtown Road has created a new app that will allow you to view and sign up for workshops, concerts, dances, dinners, and more. Find out how to get the free app at Sticks and Stones Farm Facebook page.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Red Cross reminds us that there is a great need this time of year. You can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org to give blood at the Tuesday, January 9, American Red Cross Blood Drive at Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street, from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm. If you are 17 years old or older, in good health, and weigh no less than 110 pounds, please consider donating blood at the event hosted by the Lions, WIN, and the Woman’s Club. NCC is at 14 West Street.

January is also National Train Your Dog Month, I’m told. (I’m fairly certain there is no Train Your Cat Month…) A well-trained dog is a pleasure to be around. Owner and dog end up much happier. An experienced trainer can help you with problems like aggressiveness, barking, basic commands, and even potty issues. There are a number of trainers right here in town, so if Santa brought you a puppy, or if your older dog has begun to misbehave, take a look around to find the trainer who is right for you and your dog. Make every month Train Your Dog Month!

No coffee, tea, or alcohol. No chocolate, no raisins, no grapes. No onions or garlic, no limes or lemons and no avocados. (I guess that rules out guacamole…) Limit nuts, cheese, and spices, and steer clear of macadamia nuts completely. Does this sound like the most cruel diet ever? It’s not — if you’re a dog. These foods that are found in most households are toxic to dogs, and can lead to some very unpleasant side effects, and death in some cases. Keep Fido safe — no matter how much fun it seems to snack with your four-footed friend. (And keep that antifreeze far away from pets, too!)

Who’s ready for the January thaw? We can be glad to not be from Embarrass, Minn., as temperatures — without wind chill — fell to 45 degrees below zero earlier this week. But I find it interesting that a wallethub.com survey has listed Minneapolis, Minn., where it has also been well below zero this week, as the tenth best city in which to live for an active lifestyle. Does shivering around the fireplace count as an activity?

Mike Lucas of Sandy Hook will not only be celebrating another birthday this month, but the nonagenarian has an impressive anniversary ahead of him. Mike joined Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue Company 70 years ago! A former chief of Sandy Hook, Mike is currently a Life Member of the company, which is also celebrating an impressive milestone this year. June will mark the 80th anniversary of what was then called The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Company.

A reminder that The Newtown Bee is looking to meet the first child born to Newtown residents this year. The 57th annual First Baby of Newtown Contest is underway. Friends, family, and neighbors of newborns, you can help, too: Make sure the parents of any Newtown newborns know about this honorary title and all the prizes that come with it — a few dozen gift cards, champagne, bank accounts, and more, all donated by local businesses. The winning parents will be the ones who send the earliest birthdate (and time, if necessary, to break a tie) to Associate Editor Shannon Hicks by noon Tuesday, January 9. Parents must be Newtown/Sandy Hook residents, and will need to submit the exact time and date of the child’s birth; their name and address; and the place of birth, gender, weight, and name of the newborn. Shannon can be reached at 203-426-3141 and shannon@thebee.com.

It has been a long time coming, but school officials are finally unveiling the new Newtown High School auditorium. The completely renovated space will be the site of the Auditorium Gala Concert, this Friday evening, January 5 (snow date, January 8). A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 pm, followed by musical performances in the auditorium, beginning at 7 pm. Won’t it be great to see our students back on their own stage for the spring musical, too?

SCAN’s “Winter Offerings” exhibit is underway on Friday, from 11 am to 5 pm, in the C.H. Booth Library meeting room. The show of works by SCAN members runs through February 2, and partial sales of the artwork will benefit the library. You’ll want to see what our talented local artists are up to, even if you don’t plan to purchase anything. The show can be viewed anytime during regular library hours.

CHB Young Adult Librarian Kim Weber, I’ve noticed, has been walking around with a really big smile on her face the past two months… Could it be the granddaughter, born on Kim’s birthday in November, who is keeping the new grandma’s head in the clouds?

Rehearsals for the Newtown Choral Society’s spring concert “The British Invasion,” start on Wednesday, January 17, in the choral room of Newtown Middle School on Queen Street. New members are always welcome to join; auditions are not needed, and choral director Mary Andreotta will place voices as appropriate. If you just plain love to sing and are willing to learn, contact NCS president Laura Lerman at lel@se-ltd.com for more information on joining. The more, the merrier!

The CVH Foundation has a couple of items of interest coming up. This Friday afternoon, January 5, is an orientation meeting for anyone interested in volunteering at the Sanctuary (Old Farm Road), or at any of the CVH Foundation events. The meeting takes place in the meeting room of the CHB Library, from 3 to 4 pm. You can e-mail volunteer@cvhfoundation.org with questions. Then, on Sunday, January 21, the ongoing Sunday at the Sanctuary moves indoors to the Edmond Town Hall gymnasium for its “Pets and Vets 101” program, from noon to 3 pm. Veterinary experts and pet adoption services will provide information on the “stewardship of dogs, cats, small mammals, domestic farm animals and amphibians,” according to the www.cvhfoundation.org website, where you’ll also find registration information.

Despite cold and snow, I will not be deterred from gathering news. Be sure next week to… Read me again.