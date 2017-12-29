The Top Of The Mountain

Keep your eyes peeled if you are watching the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day. We are told that Sandy Hook native Rachael Fuchs will be performing in the parade with the UMass Minuteman Marching Band. Rachael, on clarinet, will march alongside 400 of her classmates in this prestigious parade. You can catch it beginning at 11 am EST on NBC, ABC, The Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Univision, RFD TV, Amazon Prime (members with a Prime Account), streaming live at ktla.com/roseparade or without commentary on the ktla Facebook page, according to the marching band’s publicity director.

What’s your resolution for the New Year? Just a heads up, according to a Wallethub.com survey, “92 percent of Americans [are] doomed to fail at keeping their New Year’s resolutions.” If you are determined to succeed, perhaps a move to Seattle would be of help: the same study plugs it as the city in which those who make New Year’s resolutions are most likely to succeed in keeping them, followed by San Francisco and San Diego, Calif. You’re out of luck it seems, if you live in Columbus, Ga. That city is deemed least likely to have success at keeping resolutions, as are the next two fails, Hialeah, Fla., and Mobile, Ala. No Connecticut cities make either the top or bottom ten in keeping or not keeping New Year’s resolutions, so I guess we can go ahead and take our chances. May you fall in that elusive eight percent of successes.

The New England New Music Ensemble (NENME) concert postponed from last Friday will take place this Friday, December 29, at the Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street, at 7 pm. The eclectic musical group’s concert will benefit the NCC Hospitality Hall, which is open to all in need. The public is invited to this event and the price is right: just bring a donation of nonperishable foods or toiletries to help stock the Hospitality Hall’s shelves.

The NPC-FUN Winter’s Concert For Our Community also takes place Friday night, at 7 pm, at Newtown United Methodist Church, 92 Church Hill Road, with local musicians (including young violinist Zoe Lonsinger) and refreshments. The concert commemorates those who have died and lifts up those left behind due to addiction-related issues.

Are you looking to rest your eyes on something lovely? Head over to Avance Day Spa, 32 Church Hill Road (Lexington Village), where an exhibition of works by Connecticut and New Hampshire artists will be on display from Friday, December 29, through Sunday, January 7. Partial proceeds from sales support ETH Theatre improvements. Or check out the photo exhibit by Marleen Cafarelli at the Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street, “A Love of Horse — Life In the 2nd Co. Governor’s Horse Guard.” That show runs the month of January.

In our neighboring town, the American Red Cross is sponsoring a Blood Drive at Beacon Hill Church, 371 Old Zoar Road, Monroe, on Saturday, January 6, from 8 am to 1 pm. The holidays are always a time of additional need for blood donations. Please call 800-RED CROSS for an appointment. Snacks will be provided.

Film lovers might want to make note of this event, just a town away: On Sunday, January 21, at 2 pm, film historian John DiLeo will present “And You Thought You Knew Classic Movies: A Film Journey Through Hollywood and America,” at Danbury’s Palace Theatre, 165 Main Street. Mr DiLeo is the author of six books about classic movies. Byrd’s Books will be on hand to assist in the purchase of signed copies of Ten Movies at a Time, Mr DiLeo’s newest celebration of Hollywood. The book will also be available at the bookstore, 126 Greenwood Avenue, in Bethel. Visit thepalacedanbury.com or call 203-794-9944 for more information.

Not just people, but pets feel the cold, too. Don’t think this cold snap does not affect your furry friends. Be sure to limit the time outside for pets, and provide plenty of fresh water to keep them hydrated. Do you use deicing pellets on the walkways? Make sure that it is pet friendly, so that if Fido or Fluffy washes his/her paws after stepping on it, they don’t get sick. Wipe paws clean after a walk on treated roads. If any antifreeze has spilled where pets can access it, be sure to mop it up. It’s poison to pets. So snuggle up with your snuggly pups and kitties, and wait out the cold spell in safety and comfort.

Friends of the Ives continue to solicit donations for the Ives Concert Park as 2017 finishes up. Tax deductible donations will help the group purchase new recycling containers, upgrade wireless technology, and make improvements to the green/dressing rooms at the Western Connecticut State University Westside Campus outdoor cultural center where many area residents are treated to great performances. Go to ivesconcertpark.com/donate.

Just in time for the New Year’s celebrations… You probably have a barrel or two of used wrapping paper on hand. Do you own a paper shredder? Put the two together and what will you have? Confetti for your New Year’s Eve party! Place it in those numerous holiday bags you have left over, and hand out to your guests to fling about at the stroke of midnight. It doesn’t completely recycle that holiday gift wrap, but this idea does give it a bit more longevity. Okay, you’ll have a spectacular mess, but hey; New Year’s Day comes but once a year.

