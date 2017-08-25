The Top Of The Mountain

Bob and Margot Hall and one granddaughter made a vacation out of eclipse viewing, driving all the way to Southern Wesleyan University in Central, S. C., Margot tells me. “It was really fantastic,” said Margot, of being able to witness the total solar eclipse, and the festival atmosphere added to the excitement. The Halls were able to experience the natural phenomenon for three hours, from dimness to complete darkness. The streetlights even came on as the moon’s shadow completely obscured the sun. It was a great trip, she said, but a long one coming back — all the eclipse viewers were headed back north on the roads.

Café Xpresso is marking National Dog Day, Saturday, August 26, by hosting Yappy Hour that afternoon, from 2 to 4 pm, on its patio. There will be doggie treats and pet contests, including Best Kisses and Best Dressed — and prizes. Café Xpresso is at 150 South Main Street.

Dogs won’t be honored for long by a national day if their owners don’t remember to make them well-behaved community citizens. Dr Efren E. Rebong and other residents of the Georges Hill Road area in town are tired of finding doggie doo-doo when working in the garden and where people walk. He is finding it to be a constant problem near his home. “We need to remind the people around here that it’s time to take care of their dog poops while they are walking their dogs,” he tells me, and I think that is not asking too much, anywhere in our town and parks.

In a world that seems so unkind in recent weeks, here is a ray of hope: go to howkindofyou.com, and send a card and Kind bar snack when you think someone’s act of kindness deserves recognition. Pay it forward in a delicious way.

The Bridgewater Fair had another successful run, I’m told, and the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department wants to thank everyone who came to the fair last weekend. All proceeds go to maintenance of the fire trucks and member training. Lucky raffle winners were 1st: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys — Chris Milano, Brewster, N.Y.; 2nd: 2017 John Deere Gator— Carmin Castro, Danbury; and 3rd: $5,000 VISA Gift Card Package — Joanne Woodard, New Milford. Plans are already underway for next year’s fair, August 17-19, 2018, in our neighboring town.

A Cooper’s hawk posed prettily for a picture in Kathleen Gadoci’s yard this week. According to CT DEEP, “This hawk was referred to as the ‘chicken hawk’ because it preyed on chickens brought over by the colonists,” and also notes, “In the early 1970s, a serious decline in the population of Cooper’s hawks was reported. This decline was the result of pesticides, namely DDT, which caused eggshell thinning… The Cooper’s hawk is listed as a threatened species in Connecticut…”

Labor Day Parade organizers announce that Nicholas Kopcik of NJK Automotive (Sunoco) has been nominated to receive the 2017 Newtown Labor Day Parade’s Legends and Pioneer Award. According to the announcement, “For many a year, Labor Day starts for Mr Kopcik at 5:30 am. He gathers bleachers from local fields and sets them up next to the Judging Stand, which he kindly provides for parade day. Mr Kopcik has been setting up his flatbed complete with a tent to protect from the elements and a set of stairs making it easier for the judges to step aboard — he has taken on this task since 1997. He has also been marching in and around the parade with various town groups, such as the Boy Scouts when his children were young, Nutmeg Kart Club when his kids raced go-karts, and for the last several years as president of Newtown Underwater Search and Rescue. The Legends and Pioneer Award started in 2007 when it became apparent that there were many entries that participated in and around the parade year after year without recognition for all of their efforts. It was started as an “Under Dog Award.” It is our honor to present this years Legends and Pioneers Award to Nicholas Kopcik, and we thank him for his many years of dedication and service to the Newtown Labor Day Parade.”

I’ve got my paws crossed that the Labor Day Parade organizers have just been so busy counting donations and tending to the minutiae of bringing a parade to life that they have not had time to update the donations’ monitors posted about town. The “temperature” has only eked upwards the past several weeks, still only about half way to where it needs to be, as of this week. At a cost of nearly $30,000 to pull off a successful parade, the organization counts on support from sponsors and individuals. Do you love our end of summer parade? Have you donated? Even a few dollars makes a difference. Go to newtownctlabordayparade.org if you can help fund this fun summer’s-end event.

There’s still time to sponsor or advertise in the program book to support the Newtown Hook & Ladder Fire Co. #1’s 2017 Firehouse Ride. Deadline for sponsorship or advertising is September 12. The ride starts and ends at the 12 Church Hill Road firehouse on Saturday, September 30. Registration is at 1 pm that afternoon, the ride begins at 3 pm, and all is followed up by a BBQ, live music, and a raffle. For more information go to firehouseride.com/program.php or call 203-426-9193.

I hope you’ve been practicing your cat (and cow) poses along with downward facing dog. The Newtown Yoga Festival takes place this Saturday, August 26, at NYA Sports & Fitness Center. Practice several styles of yoga taught by local instructors and instructors known worldwide; there will be dance, vendors, live music, food, an auction, and children’s activities. The festival is partnered this year with the Avielle Foundation’s Spark Program, promoting brain health and educating to teach compassion. All proceeds from the day go to the Spark Program. All levels of yogis or the yoga curious are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $$30 ($35 at the door). Children under 16 are free. Bring your own mat, please, and other accessories. the fun begins at 9 am and ends with a mantra at 4 pm. Go to newtownyogafestival.org/ for more info.

If you are a registered Republican voter, please check out the notices on page A2 this week, or online. Absentee ballots are available, absentee voting is scheduled, and there is a Republican voter registration session on the horizon.

Don’t forget: parents can submit pictures to our paper of their children, ready for the first day of school, August 28. The photos may be used in the September 1 edition of paper and/or for use online. E-mail photos and a description — including the first and last names of those pictured, what grade they are in, and which school they attend — to eliza@thebee.com, before 10 am, this coming Tuesday, August 29.

