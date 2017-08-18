The Top Of The Mountain

Well, they may not have gone all the way in the Babe Ruth World Series down in Tennessee, but the U15 One Eyed Cats can still be mighty proud of their good showing this summer season. We congratulate them for great sportsmanship and great teamwork.

Parks & Rec reminds us that the Treadwell Pool and Park remain open, even with the paving of the parking lot underway. Please park in the new alternate parking lot (if you’re looking at the main entrance of the park, it will be the driveway on your right).

Congregation Adath Israel will welcome individuals and families in Newtown and nearby communities who would like to learn about the synagogue to an open house, Friday, August 25, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Adath Israel is at 115 Huntingtown Road in Newtown. Take a guided tour of Adath Israel, and meet Rabbi Barukh Schectman, teachers, and board and committee members. Light refreshments will be served. Open house guests are welcome to stay for Shabbat service at 7:30 pm and reception afterward. Adath Israel is a conservative egalitarian synagogue dedicated to sustaining Jewish culture, learning, and spirituality. For more information about Adath Israel, visit www.congadathisrael.org/ or e-mail membership@congadathisrael.org.

The annual Connecticut “tax holiday” runs from Sunday, August 20, through Saturday, August 26, according to a reminder from Connecticut Better Business Bureau. The temporary tax exemptions apply to footwear and a wide assortment of clothing costing less than $100 per item. The tax exemptions apply to sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas), tennis clothing, formal wear gowns, and the typical school apparel such as overcoats, and summer and winter clothing for the whole family. Perfect timing for back to school purchases!

Good news for artists who are procrastinators: The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut announces a new call for artisans for the Saturday, September 23, Danbury Artisans Street Fair. Deadline for entries has been extended to Tuesday, August 22. The show is open to all applicants, regardless of race, color, creed, sexual orientation, or national origin. All artwork and handmade craft displayed must be one-of-a-kind, original work created by the artist. For more information and applications, visit artswesternct.org/ and click on Danbury Artisans Street Fair.

“Things continue to percolate for Nora and her website: huge following, regular TV segments, book deal…,” Nora Murphy’s hubby, Rick, tells me. And now, NM Country House, Nora’s own online seasonal magazine (with videos, recipe section, free dowloadables and an upcoming ecommerce ), has been honored with a nomination for the Amara Interior Blog Award 2017 for Best Design Inspiration Blog. “The voting started last Monday, August 7, and ends September 15. This voting is to make it to ‘the short list,’” adds Nora. “If we do, we’re off to London in October for the awards event at The Design Museum in London!” Cast your vote at www.interiorblogawards.com/vote/nora-murphy-country-house/ . If you’d like to find out more about Nora and NM Country House, visit noramurphycountryhouse.com. Good luck to Nora!

The week before a bear took a tour of the Pond Brook residences (The Newtown Bee, July 28,2017 “Close Encounters Of The Bear Kind,” page A6), Jim Wright of Tamarack Road observed a bear (or bears) traversing his backyard, several times midday. This Tuesday, while they weren’t looking, a bear evidently made a closer pass by his house. A lovely bird feeder, normally populated by flocks of feathered friends, was knocked down, robbed of its goodies, and left askew. Where, oh where, is this bear now? Maybe somewhere around Schoolhouse Road? That’s where education reporter Eliza Hallabeck saw a bear cub scamper across the road, near Teachers Ridge Road, on Wednesday around lunchtime. Keep an eye out, morning, noon, or night it seems.

Pie lovers who don’t mind traveling just a few miles for a good cause will want to keep in mind the upcoming pie eating contest, Sunday, August 27, at Leo’s Restaurant of Southbury. The annual event raises awareness and funds for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Owners Michelle and Bob Moniz and Rose Leo were inspired to organize this event three years ago to support a local child, Alex Owens, who lives with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects one in every 3,000 people. Currently there is no cure or effective treatment for NF. Money raised will be donated to the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF), a nonprofit whose mission is to end NF through research. For the past two years, Mr Moniz has personally baked the pies the morning the day of the fundraiser. Last year the event raised more than $3,000 for NF research. The pie eating contest is for all ages, and is held at Leo’s Restaurant in Benne Square Plaza, 7 Poverty Road. Check-in is at 3:45 pm, and the devouring of pies begins at 4:15 pm.

Labor Day Parade organizers are urging paradegoers to bring along a nonperishable item to donate to FAITH Food Pantry, on September 4. If you have unused eyeglasses hanging around the house, please consider bringing them, as well. Members of the Lions Club will be walking along the sidelines collecting eyeglasses to be refurbished and given to people in need. Your donations will help so many.

Tracy Van Buskirk and a riding partner give thumbs up to the new paddocks at the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. After a cantor along the Trail of Angels, they stopped for a picnic on the grounds. The paddocks were the perfect, safe, and appreciated spot to rest their horses while dining al fresco.

Join in on the Hawleyville Volunteer Fire Company’s community craft and flea market, Sunday, September 17, from 9 am to 3 pm. The market takes place at the firehouse at 34 Hawleyville Road. Reserve your space by September 10, for $25; after that, it’s $35. For details contact stonyhillfourcorners@gmail.com or call Terry Laslo/Wingcat Web Design at 203-426-5301. Of course, buyers as well as sellers are welcome — be sure to mark your calendars and make plans to stop by.

