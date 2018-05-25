The Dojo Kicks It Up A Notch At Ribbon Cutting

The Dojo Karate Training Center was welcomed into Newtown’s Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 18.

Members of the Chamber, along with friends, family, and students of The Dojo came out to show their support for the business, which opened in town in February of 2017.

The Dojo, located at 224 South Main Street, provided guests of all ages with an evening of food and drink, raffles, and the opportunity to try out the studio’s equipment.