* The Cornerstone *

14 West St.

(2/10th

mile West of the Flagpole)



Oct 6 – 12



All ADULT & TEEN

Short Sleeve Tops $1



Donations Welcome!

Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm

Sat, 11am-1:30pm



Excellent quality used & new

clothing,

housewares, decorative items, toys & much more