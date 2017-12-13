The Beginning Of The End?

To the Editor:

Last night I was one of many attendees at an informal meeting held by the Newtown Forest Association. The topic of discussion — and concern — was the Cherry Grove Farm property — the land that had once been owned and farmed by Eleanor Mayer until she passed away almost five years ago.

It is a stunning piece of property and an important reminder of the Newtown of years ago. A Newtown we should not forget nor lose.

Yet it is doomed to be developed into parcels on which 16 houses will be built.

Sixteen homes on a piece of history that the Newtown Forrest Association, and we, the concerned citizens of Newtown, are working hard to preserve.

The future of Cherry Grove Farm impacts all Newtown citizens; not just those of us who live in the neighborhood. The future of this land impacts everyone who moved to our beautiful town for its history, the beauty of its open land. Most of us live here because we do not want to live in a town where housing developments overtake our land.

Please join us in supporting the Newtown Forest Association in the purchase of this piece of Newtown’s history. Especially now; at the holiday season; the season of giving I ask that you pledge or send your tax deductible donation to them [newtownforestassociation.org].

Please join us in keeping Newtown a place of beauty, a town of history and a haven of open space.

Thank you,

CJ Golden

13 Palestine Road, Newtown December 13, 2017