Thanks To Dog Park Supporters

To The Editor:

The Friends of Newtown Park and Bark would like to express our gratitude to our supporters and their dogs who braved the rain and wind to join us for the 8th annual 2K Strutt Your Mutt dog walk and fair at Fairfield Hills on Saturday, May 15. Proceeds from Strutt Your Mutt help to support and sustain Newtown’s dog park.

In addition to offering our thanks to Newtown Park and Recreation for help with setup and takedown, we’d also like to thank our sponsors and vendors who helped make our day a success:

Mt Pleasant Hospital for Animals, Hometown Foundation, Canine Training and Behavior Services, Tick Ranger, Newtown Veterinary Center, The Animal Center, Wags Doggie Day Camp and Boarding, Divine Dogs, Tiger Rose Labradors, Carol Schmidt and Paula Stewart Independent Beauty Consultants, Pawtown, Your Healthy Pet, Newtown Veterinary Specialists, Renewal by Andersen, Camp Sea Watch Kennels, Coy’s Toys, The Connecticut Humane Society, Just for Dogs, Curbside Veterinary Clinic, Café Xpresso, Doggie Delights LLC, Stained Glass by Adrianna, and The Exceptional Pet.

Warm Regards,

Benay Yaffe, Friends of Newtown Park and Bark

15 Obtuse Road, Newtown May 16, 2017