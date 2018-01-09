Thank You From The Salvation Army

To the Editor:

I want to thank all of the volunteers that helped coordinate the bell ringers, set up each kettle stand, and rang the bell for the Salvation Army during the cold, snowy, and rainy weekends this December. We added more locations this year to increase collections and the local businesses, clubs, and neighbors in town really stepped up to help with volunteers to “ring the bell.” As a result, this was one of our best years. There were so many kind people that stopped, smiled, and donated to the kettles.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the store managers and owners of Stop & Shop, Walgreens, Bottle Stop, Yankee Wine & Liquors, Pizza Palace, The General Store, and Dunkin’ Donuts. These generous stores allowed our kettles to be set up at their businesses during this critical time for so many of our friends in town. Thank you also to all of the donors that took the time to stop and say hello, smile, and drop whatever they could into each kettle. We also receive donations directly from local businesses outside of the kettle that are part of the kettle campaign, so thank you to our local donors. It all adds up and is greatly appreciated. The money that we collected will directly benefit Newtown families by providing heat, gas, food, rent and mortgage funds, and we could not do it without all of your efforts. So this year we again say thank you, and happy New Year. Your generous giving of your time and resources helps all of us lead better lives.

It is still not too late to make a donation. You can help by sending whatever you can to Salvation Army Newtown Unit, c/o Newtown Social Services, 3 Main Street, Newtown CT 06470.

Glenn Nanavaty

President of the Salvation Army Newtown-Bethel Unit

104 Boggs Hill Road, Newtown January 9, 2018