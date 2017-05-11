Tat Holler Concert Postponed

Organizers with Sandy Hook Organization for Prosperity (SHOP) are heeding weather predictions of heavy rain for Saturday, May 13, and are postponing the free Tat Holler country concert that was planned for the Sandy Hook Green, 5 Glen Road.

The concert will be rescheduled at a later date that was not yet determined as of Thursday morning.

SHOP President Mike Burton said the group attempted to shift the event to a local indoor venue, but was unsuccessful.

Weather Underground is reporting anticipated periods of heavy rain beginning as early as 11 am Saturday, and escalating up to near 100 percent probability by early evening. The weather service is predicting 1-2 inches of rainfall hitting Newtown overnight Saturday, with a brief slowdown Sunday before rain picks up again Sunday evening.

Rain will reportedly be driven by 10- to 20-mile-per-hour gusts of wind.

Check back to The Bee’s website or check the Bee’s Facebook and Twitter feeds for up to the minute postponements and weather-related information regarding additional weekend events that may be affected by the weather.