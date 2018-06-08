Take A Trip Off The Beaten Path This Season And Go Riding

Whether on two wheels or four, residents looking for a thrilling outdoor activity this summer can steer full speed ahead into adventure and begin riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and utility task vehicles (UTVs).

Many people may be familiar with dirt bikes thanks to popular motocross competitions and for their similarity to motorcycles, but dirt bikes have the ability to ride off-road in rugged conditions at speeds reaching more than 30 miles per hour.

Quads and four-wheelers are interchangeable terms for ATVs. Each have handlebars for steering control that the operator uses while straddling the driver’s seat. ATVs have low-pressure tires and can vary on speed depending on the transmission.

With that in mind, UTVs are often confused with ATVs, but they have seats designed for multiple riders to sit together side-by-side. UTVs tend to have more safety features, like seatbelts and a rollover bar in its body frame. Also, since UTVs are not only for recreation but are also functional work vehicles, there is typically room for storage in the back of the vehicle.

Rules And Regulations

Before rushing out and purchasing a dirt bike, ATV, or UTV for a joyride, there are some important rules that local riders need to follow.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) states, “Connecticut law requires that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) operated in Connecticut must be registered, unless the vehicle is being operated on property owned or leased by the owner of the ATV.”

If registered, the vehicle must have the plate displayed at the rear of the vehicle. Having an ATV registered allows licensed motor vehicle drivers to cross a public highway at a 90-degree angle (but the driver must yield the right-of-way to motor vehicles on the road and cross only when it is safe to do so).

The Newtown Police Department says it enforces the State of Connecticut’s rules for ATV usage, which according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) website, states that those riding an ATV on state or municipal property may receive charges of criminal trespassing.

In town, the Newtown Forest Association (NFA) privately owns more than a thousand acres of land as nature preserves and encourages residents to visit — but without their dirt bike, ATV, or UTV.

The reason for banning any motorized vehicle, NFA Board Member Tim Gagne said, “…is meant to both limit the disturbance to wildlife and protect the preserves’ trails. Unfortunately, despite the rule and posted signs, ATV and dirt bike riders have sometimes caused significant damage to our trail system. And this prevents more people from enjoying them.”

With that in mind, the Town of Newtown’s official website, under ATV Laws and Current Issues, explains that the Newtown Police Department prohibits people from operating an ATV when any person or property is being endangered, if the driver is traveling at an unreasonable speed for conditions, and if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Even while following the regulations in place for these recreational vehicles and bikes, there are currently no public places in Newtown to legally ride ATVs, dirt bikes, or UTVs.

Resident Rider

Chris Symes has been living in Newtown all his life and was first introduced to riding dirt bikes when he was just a teenager.

“I had a friend and a neighbor down the street who always rode, and I would go to their house and ride. It wasn’t until I was 14 that my parents gave in and let me get one,” Mr Symes said.

After that — he was hooked. He remembers building small tracks and trails in his parent’s backyard and exploring places around town that allowed people to ride.

Over the last 20 years, he has ventured into riding UTVs and ATVs, but he always favors the freedom of riding a dirt bike. The advantage, he says, comes when riding through narrow trail systems, as it is much easier to maneuver a dirt bike in pathways than navigate a quad through them.

Today, with no public town or state land to legally ride on, Mr Symes takes advantage of his property’s 2.25 acres and rides with his two sons, 9-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Ryder. The two boys both grew up seeing their father ride and were eager to be just like him.

“They were always interested and started riding pedal bikes when they were young,” Mr Symes explained. “The deal was, once they could ride a pedal bike with no training wheels and follow instructions, they would be able to ride the dirt bike.”

The much-anticipated day came for each of them when they were nearing their fourth birthdays, and soon, they were not only riding dirt bikes, but also the family’s Polaris rzr 170 UTV for recreation. Since the UTV is a two-seater, the boys get to hop in together and ride around, taking turns driving.

When he purchased the UTV, Mr Symes had hoped that it would give his children an opportunity to learn practical life skills, while also having fun. Already, his son Mason has mastered the ability to back the UTV into tight spaces — despite being seven years away from being eligible to get his official driver’s license from the DMV.

“He’s basically learning how to drive… which was one of my biggest reasons getting it,” Mr Symes said. As for the dirt bikes, the type they ride has a manual clutch with a shifter, so the boys are learning how to shift gears, as well.

With the children becoming more comfortable on the dirt bikes and the UTV, Mr Symes enjoys getting to take the family out riding in new spots beyond their backyard. Unfortunately, he says, the places available for riding dirt bikes, ATVs, and UTVs are becoming slimmer.

“In the State of Connecticut, recreation with UTVs, ATVs, and dirt bikes is becoming more of a rich man’s sport because the price of them keep going up, and you have to travel out of state or have enough money to buy a lot of land to be able to use them, which is really sad…

“There are a bunch of tracks out in New York that my friends help run, so we’ll ride out there a lot a lot of times,” Mr Symes said.

He also visits The Lost Trails ATV Park in Dunmore, Penn., which has more than 2,000 acres of diverse terrain for riders to roam on. The park appeals to all experience levels with what its website calls mud runs, rock crawls, scenic ridges, and meandering trails.

How To Stay Safe

Whether riding out in public parks or tracks, where specific gear is required, or having fun riding in the comfort of the backyard, it is important to have the right equipment to stay safe.

With two decades of riding experience, Mr Symes says he is a firm believer that people can ride dirt bikes, ATVs, and UTVs safely.

“If you have all the right equipment, you follow instructions, and do things smart, you can be safe about it,” Mr Symes said.

In his family, they all wear helmets, boots, chest protectors, pants, jerseys, and gloves when they ride, and he goes the extra step to ride with a neck brace.

Having a motorized vehicle means that “things can happen fast,” Mr Symes said. “Unfortunately, a lot of the people who make bad statistics are the ones that make bad choices or don’t have proper protective gear on.”

However, no matter how much precaution is taken, riders must always be mindful that accidents can happen.

In addition to wearing safety equipment, riding in a group where others are available to get help if a problem occurs is crucial. When riding alone, make sure to let people know before going out riding where you plan to be, in case an accident occurs.

The best advice for riders at any level, Mr Symes says, “Be safe, and ride within your comfort zone.”