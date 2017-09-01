Tail Wagging Yappy Hour At Cafe Xpresso

In honor of National Dog Day, Cafe Xpresso, 150 South Main Street, partnered with 61 Church Hill Road’s Your Healthy Pet and The Exceptional Pet, 3 Simm Lane, to host Yappy Hour on Saturday, August 26, from 2 to 4 pm.

The public was invited to bring their canine companions to the coffeehouse to enjoy an afternoon of fun in the sun out on the patio.

The event sought to celebrate all breeds of dogs, as well as bring awareness for animals in need of being rescued and adopted. The nonprofit group Poodle Rescue Connecticut attended the event with dogs looking for their forever home, including Oreo, who recently had a 6.4 pound tumor removed, thanks to the organization.

Cafe Xpresso supplied homemade peanut butter and bacon dog treats for the four-legged guests, while also providing an assortment of snacks, including cookies and pizza, for the dog’s two-legged owners.

The Exceptional Pet owner Abby Hill brought a variety of training course items for the dogs to enjoy, and between those activities judged the Best Kisses and Best Dressed pet contest with Tom Novak and Casey Mecca of Your Healthy Pet.

With tails wagging and treats galore, every dog had its day at Yappy Hour.