Swim Team Gets Two Pool Records In Win Over Barlow

Newtown High School’s boys’ swimming and diving team capped off the regular season with a 92-72 triumph over visiting Joel Barlow of Redding, on February 20.

The Nighthawks, in the process, set two pool records.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Peter Fagerholm, Colby Delia, Michael Annesley, and Xavier Williams set a new pool mark with a first-place time of 1:43.66.

Diver Kyle Gaynor also had a record-setting performance with his score of 281.3

The Nighthawks also got a first-place result from Delia in the 50 freestyle race, in a time of 23.54.

Annesley won the 100 butterfly event in 55.28.

Williams was first in the 100 free, clocking in at 52.52.

The 200 free relay team of Williams, Mckinley Seaver, David Lawrence, and Rick Irving was first in 1:39.69.

Fagerholm was first in the 100 backstroke race, making his final touch in 55.87.

Delia was first in the 100 breaststroke event in 1:06.48.

Newtown exhibitioned portions of several races, and all three lanes in the final event, the 400 free relay. Newtown’s 400 relay team of Jack Wojtowicz, Irving, Mason Suba, and Kevin Tran had the fastest time, completing the relay in 3:45.19.