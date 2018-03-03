Swim Squad Third In SWC As Fagerholm Wins Backstroke Race

Newtown High School’s boys’ swimming and diving team placed third as a team in the South-West Conference championships, which culminated with the swim events at Masuk High in Monroe, on March 3. The diving competition was held at Weston High on February 28.

Peter Fagerholm won the 100 yard backstroke race in a time of 55.31 to help the Nighthawks score 346 points and place third behind first-place Pomperaug of Southbury (546) and runner-up Weston (452). Brookfield was fourth with 320.5, and Masuk fifth with 250.5.

Newtown’s 200 yard medley relay team of Fagerholm, Colby Delia, Michael Annesley, and Xavier Williams placed second in 1:42.12.

Rick Irving was seventh in the 200 freestyle race in 1:54.47.

Fagerholm was runner-up in the 200 individual medley, making his final touch in 2:01.11. Annesley was fifth in the IM in 2:06.64.

The Nighthawks had a trio of top-ten finishers in the 50 free as Mason Suba placed sixth in 23.57, and Delia and Williams tied for eighth, each clocking in at 23.63.

Kyle Gaynor was Newtown’s top diver, placing fourth with a score of 388.70.

Annesley was third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.83. Suba was fifth in the fly in 55.91.

In the 100 free, Williams recorded a sixth-place result with a time of 51.66.

David Lawrence was tenth in the 500 free, making his final touch in 5:09.05.

The 200 free relay, comprising Suba, Annesley, Delia, and Lawrence, was third in 1:33.10.

Newtown’s fastest finisher in the 100 breaststroke race was Delia, who placed seventh in 1:06.76.

The 400 free relay contingent of Suba, Williams, Lawrence, and Fagerholm was third in 3:22.38.