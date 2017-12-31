Swierbut Sets Records On Track

Carly Swierbut set not one but two Newtown High School records on the track at the Hillhouse Invitational track and field meet in New Haven, on December 29.

Swierbut set the 300 meter dash mark in her first competition in this event, clocking in with a time of 41.9. Swierbut also got her second victory and second school record of the day by winning the 55 dash in 7.50 seconds.

Ryan Williams was second in the shot-put event with a throw of 40-7.