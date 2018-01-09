Suzann Sellars

Suzann B. Farkas Sellars, former 30-year Newtown resident, died December 31.

Ms Sellars was a traveler, adventurer, and lover of nature, including all its flora and fauna. She lived life in her own unique way with passion, gratitude, courage, and grace to the very end.

She loved her domestic and international travels, which included motorcycle adventures to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland; living in Saudi Arabia for several years; living in Portugal; visiting Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Scotland, Cyprus, and much of Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii; She especially loved the solace she and Duncan, her husband of 39 years, frequently found at their hideaway in Maine.

Ms Sellars lovingly cared for the woodland creatures who crossed her path at her secluded home in Southbury that she shared with her husband. She loved the crows best and they knew her well.

Her loved ones say she sang like no one was listening, danced like no one was watching, and loved like she had never been hurt before. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be announced in the future.

Munson Lovetere Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.