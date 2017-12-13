Susan Bridges Named Coach Of Year

Susan Bridges, coach of Newtown High School’s cheerleading squad, was recently named the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) Cheerleading Coach of the Year.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the CHSCA Coach of the year. I thank the many student-athletes I’ve had the pleasure to work with for pushing me every day to be a better coach,” Bridges said.

The Nighthawks were second in the South-West Conference championships, third in the state competition, and Connecticut Team of the Year runner-up.