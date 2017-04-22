Super Scout Challenge Takes Place In The Rain

The second annual Super Scout Challenge 5K, to benefit Boy Scout Troop 70, took place in the rain at Fairfield Hills on Saturday, April 22.

Joel Bender, 47, of Bedford New York won the race, leading a field of 70 registered participants. Bender said the event caught his attention since his children are Boy Scouts so he made the trip and made the most of it by coming out on top.

“Once I start running I don’t even notice the rain,” said Bender, who has been fighting some injuries and participated in his first race after a being sidelined from competition for a while.

Official times and placements for the runners will be available on the Fast Track Timing webpage.