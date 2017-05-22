Summer Sounds To Begin May 31 At Masonicare

Masonicare at Newtown will present the 31st season of free Summer Sounds Concerts this year.

All concerts will be held on the grounds of Masonicare at Newtown, 139 Toddy Hill Road, from 7 until 8:30 pm.

Guests should bring their own seating.

Concerts are on Wednesday evenings, scheduled as follows:

May 31, The Berkshire Big Band, performing swing music back to the 1940s (rain date is Thursday, June 1);

June 14, Island Rhythm Band, with music from the Islands and more (rain date June 15);

June 28, The Big Beat Oldies Band, with music of the 50s and 60s (rain date June 29);

July 12, Sweet as Sugar Band, playing jazz and standards and sing-along songs (rain date July 13);

July 26, The Larry Ayce Band with guest vocalist Doreen Marie, playing country favorites, (rain date July 27); and

August 9, The Frank Porto Band, with music of the 30s and 40s (rain date August 10).

For more information, call 203-426-5847.