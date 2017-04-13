Summer Camps & Activities 2017: New Summer Programs Through Newtown Parks & Recreation

Newtown Parks and Recreation is incorporating a variety of new summer camps to its roster this year.

Young aviator aficionados, circus enthusiasts, and sport players can easily find a weeklong program to fit their hobbies this summer.

Learn To Create Flying Machines

In July, instructor Hobby Quest will be acting as flight captain to his new recruits-in-training as they learn how to build flying machines at Aviation Summer Camp. From helicopters to gliders to motorized planes, campers will experience a high-flying adventure. At the end of the camp semester, children will get to fly their creations outside and receive a special certificate for their accomplishments.

The camp meets at the Newtown Middle School, 11 Queen Street, everyday from July 17 to July 21, 9 am to noon. Children ages 5 to 11 years old are eligible to sign up, and the fee is $192 per camper.

Circus Fun For Children



Ever want to run away to join the circus? There is no need to now that Newtown Parks & Recreation has created Jumpbunch Mini Circus with two program dedicated to all things circus.

Mini Circus of ABC’s has been designed for 2-year-olds to explore their imaginative thinking and learn age-appropriate gross and fine motor skills. Among the variety of activities offered are Animal Adventures, Ball Balancing, Carnival Capers, Dino Discovery Day, Fantastic Frog Fun, Musical Movement, Parachute Play, Simple Art, and a Billion Bubbles.

Clowning Around: Circus of Fitness Fun is Newtown’s clown training camp for 2- to 5-year-olds. Children can have fun doing age-appropriate exercises and crafts with a circus point of view. Fitness activities will include stunts like “juggling” scarves, “high stepper” walking, “tightrope” balancing, “seal and elephant trunk” races, “popcorn and lollipop” games, and the Big Top parachute shake — to name a few.

Debbie Ungvary will be leading both classes, which will take place at the Teen Center on 53 Church Hill Road. Mini Circus of ABC’s will run everyday August 7 to August 11, from 9:30 to 10:15 am, with $70 per camper. Clowning Around will run the same days, but from 10:15 to 11:15 am, and $90 a camper.

Lacrosse Camp For Boys

Learn the basic skills of lacrosse from instructor Scott Bulkley, as well as from current varsity and college players at Boys Lacrosse Camp. Equipment such as helmets, mouth guards, sticks, gloves, elbow pads, and shoulder pads will be provided.

Boys Lacrosse Camp, for ages 8 through 14, will take place at Newtown High School, 12 Berkshire Road. The classes will run from 9 am to noon, June 26 to June 29. Camper fee is $175.

Batter Up For Baseball

Knock the ball out of the park with Ian Thoesen and other Newtown High School baseball coaches at Park & Rec’s Ian Thoesen Baseball Camp. Players will be taught the fundamentals and advanced skills of baseball, including stretching, hitting, infield and outfield practice and drills, throwing and pitching technique, game situations and base running, and modified games. Campers will also learn sportsmanship, socialize with peers, develop leadership qualities, and participate as a valuable team member.

The camp for ages 6 to 12 will take place at Glander Fields, 28 Mile Hill Road South. The first camp is scheduled July 10 through July 14 and the second camp is scheduled August 7 to August 11, both everyday from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Camper fee is $205.

Boys And Girls Volleyball

Beginner and intermediate level volleyball players are welcome to join Sand Volleyball Camp this summer to develop their skills. Boys and girls will be taught drills and exercises that focus on passing, setting, hitting, and serving. There will also be daily scrimmages and game-speed drills.

Instructor Sky Hawks be leading Sand Volleyball Camp, which will run everyday July 17 to July 21, from 9 am to 1 pm, at Dickinson Memorial Town Park, 50 Elm Drive. The program is for ages 9 to 14, with a fee of $129 per camper.

Bringing water and snacks is encouraged for these high-energy sport camps.

Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Rose Ann Reggiano said, “Along with these exciting new programs, we have all of the regular camp programs happening: flag football, basketball camps, capture the flag, filmmaking, knitting, Dagorhir, and more.”

To learn more about Newtown Parks and Recreation’s summer camps, visit newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation or call the office at 203-270-4340.