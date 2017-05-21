Summer Camp STEM Offerings At Newtown Continuing Education

Newtown Continuing Education has opened registration for summer camps, which include new STEM-oriented offerings.

Contact Newtown Continuing Education at 203-426-1787, between 9 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, for further information on dates, times, and location, or visit summersmartcampct.org.

Scratch 2.0 Coding for Beginners and the Kerbal Space Program are both one-week-long computer camps geared to computer enthusiasts who want to learn more about computer programming and play games as well.

Design IT, Build IT, Launch IT is a series of two, two-week engineering camps for children exiting fourth to seventh grade. The camp includes engineering activities like engineering machines using fluid hydraulics, rocketry, wind resistance, energy transmission absorption, and aerodynamics. The student scientists in this program are encouraged to think conceptually, then design, build, test, and modify based on performance.

Explorations in Pre-Engineering is a series of three, one-week pre-engineering camps focusing on the collaborative design process researching, designing, building, and presenting their own prototypes in the fields of biomedical/environmental, circuitry, and civil/agricultural engineering.

Elissa Gellis, director of Newtown Continuing Education, said, “We are thrilled to offer these new programs giving this age group a chance to do something different this summer. The skills they will learn here will be very useful in their future, but more importantly, they will get a chance to really dive into creative design and production in a way that most kids don’t. And parents can feel confident that their kids are in a safe, stimulating camp each day.”