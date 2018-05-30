Successful State Competition Day For Nighthawks On Playing Fields, Courts, And Track

Newtown High School’s softball, baseball, boys’ lacrosse, and boys’ volleyball teams all posted state tournament victories on May 30. The track and field teams also had standout performances at the Class LL state championships, at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

The softball team, seeded tenth in Class LL, doubled up host and seventh-seeded Fairfield Ludlowe 6-3 in the second round. Newtown advances to a Friday, June 1 quarterfinal-round visit to No. Trumbull, beginning at 4 pm.

Behind the pitching of Orlando Swift and hitting of Josh Taylor, who belted a two-run homerun, the sixth-seeded Newtown High baseball team jumped out to an early lead and toppled No. 22 Greenwich 13-3, at home, in the second round. Ben Harrison, Rob Murray, and Todd Petersen all doubled for the Hawks. Petersen and Eugene Citrano each had three hits, and Taylor and Murray each drove in two. Swift went 5.2 innings and allowed three run on two hits, struck out nine, and walked five. Connor Haywood went the final inning and a third and did not allow a base runner. Newtown will visit No. 3 Ridgefield in the quarters on Saturday, June 2; first pitch is at 3 pm.

A 14-10 Newtown High boys’ lacrosse win over Cheshire Class LL first-round action, at Blue & Gold Stadium, does not tell the whole story. This game, between the second-seeded Nighthawks and No 15 Rams, was a back-and-fourth nail-biter until Newtown scored four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to seize control. Newtown did not allow a goal for 11:53 from the late stages of the third until the final minute-plus of the game, turning a 9-9 deadlock into a four-goal differential in the process. Tucker Garrity and Layton Harrell both scored five goals in the triumph, Jeff Garrity scored twice, and Aiden Coleman and Evan Eggleston added net-finders. The Hawks will host No. 7 Glastonbury on Saturday, June 2, beginning at 3 pm.

Fresh off its South-West Conference championship, the NHS volleyball team defeated No. 15 Greenwich 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-15), at home, in the first round. Ardi Kodzodziku had 7 digs, 10 kills, 9 aces, 16 service points; Silas Decker had 1 dig, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 9 service points; Eric Moore logged 4 digs, 11 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 service points; and Morten Sande and Robbie Morrill each contributed 6 kills. The Hawks will host No. 7 Hall in the quarters on Friday, June 1, starting at 6 pm.

In the track and field meet, the NHS girls placed ninth as a team with 40 points and the boys were seventh, also with 40 points. Carly Swierbut won the 400 meter dash in a time of 55.42 seconds, and placed second in the 200 in 25.20. Brett Deri won the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 15.39 and 40.56. Ryan Williams was first in the discus throw with a toss of 142-04; Williams previously had a throw of 146.